Evergreen Sale is today in Kendrick
The 54th annual Hill and Valley Garden Club’s Evergreen Sale featuring fresh wreaths, centerpieces and door swags is set for 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St. There will be homemade soup, bread and pie served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Garden Club members. Proceeds from food sales will support youth gardening activities.
UI jazz bands and choir perform tonight
The University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir concert is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and seniors.
