A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Breakheart Pass’ to be shown at Spalding Visitor Center
Nez Perce National Historical Park will host two movie matinees that were filmed and created locally. “Breakheart Pass” will be shown at 10 A.M. AND 2 P.M. TODAY in the visitor center auditorium. “Pillars of the Sky” will show Dec. 18 at the same times. “Breakheart Pass” is a fast-paced Western set in the frontier era. The movie takes place on a train moving through the Camas Prairie, highlighting the trestle bridges that cross the canyons. “Pillars of the Sky” is a Western filmed on the Palouse. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the visitor center auditorium capacity will be kept to a maximum of 40 people. Masks are required in the building. There is no cost to attend. Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
A different sort of gift shopping today at Moscow
The Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse is scheduled for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. Palouse nonprofit agencies will be there to accept donations, which can be given as gifts. Those interest can shop in person or online at bit.ly/33knk62.
Troy’s inaugural Christmas Fest today
Troy’s first Christmas Fest event is set for 5-8 P.M. TODAY at the Troy City Park. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make a stop at the park. There will be food, hot beverages, cookies and other festive treats. The event will also features carolers and music in addition to performances by Marilou’s School of Dance and the Troy preschoolers. The highlight of the event is the lighting of the 14-foot Colorado spruce Christmas tree that was donated and planted at the City Park courtesy of Hash Trees. The tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.