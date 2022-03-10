LCSC president to discuss her book today
Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton will discuss her book, “More Than a Game: One Woman’s Fight for Gender Equity in Sport” at NOON TODAY in the LCSC library.
Historical Museum Spring Lecture Series begins today in Cottonwood
Marry Reed will give a lecture titled “Fortitude: The Sisters’ Long Journey to America” at 3 P.M. TODAY in the Johanna Room at the Spirit Center at Saint Gertrude’s Monastery in Cottonwood. Masks are required. The Historical Museum Open House will follow the lecture at 4 p.m.
