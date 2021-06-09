A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Wildland fire mitigation presentation planned at Orofino
In the wake of last fall’s Whitetail and Sunnyside Complex fires in Clearwater and Nez Perce counties, the Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary will host a wildland fire mitigation presentation at 4:30 P.M. TODAY in the Orofino City Park. There will be representatives from Nez Perce Tribe Forestry and Fire Management, Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Agency, Idaho Department of Lands and the Clearwater Office of Emergency Management to educate how to protect homes from wildland fires. Fire apparatus from local fire stations also will be on display, and there will be a hamburger and hot dog concession and fundraisers to help purchase equipment for Clearwater Valley firefighters. Smokey Bear also will make an appearance for photos.
‘Let’s talk about race’ dialogue set for tonight in Pullman
Sacred Heart Parish Social Justice Ministry will present a conversation with Jeff Guillory called “Dialogue with Our Neighbors: Let’s Talk About Race.” The event is set for 7 TONIGHT at Sacred Heart Church, 440 NE Ash St., in Pullman. Guillory is the former director of Washington State University’s Office of Diversity Education and is a nationally recognized presenter and educator and has more than 40 years of experience with diversity training. The event will be held outdoors on the lawn next to the parish social hall. Attendees are to be socially distanced, masked and are welcome to bring lawn chairs for seating. Folding chairs will be provided if needed.
