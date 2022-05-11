A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Open house today for “Inland Northwest Immigrants” exhibit
An open house for the Latah County Historical Society’s exhibit, “Inland Northwest Immigrants: Newcomers to Latah County,” is from 4:30-6 P.M. TODAY at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., in Moscow. Those with questions may contact the historical society by email to lchslibary@latahcountyid.gov or by phone at (208) 882-1004.
