School fundraising concert is tonight in Lewiston
Matt Maher, a contemporary Christian songwriter and recording artist, will give a concert beginning at 6:30 TONIGHT at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. All proceeds will benefit the All Saints Catholic School building project. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 each or $18 each for groups of six and can be purchased online at www.itickets.com or by calling (800) 965-9324. Tickets will cost $25 at the door.
Rock ‘n’ roll tonight in Clarkston will assist senior center
Early rock ’n’ roll is on tap from 7-9 TONIGHT at Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. There is a $3 donation for dancing, listening and refreshments. The event is a fundraiser for the senior center.
