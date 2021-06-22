A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Orofino farmers market is today
The Orofino Farmers Market is set for 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St. There will be local produce, food, baked goods, arts, crafts and live music. Additional information is at orofinofarmersmarket.com.
Moscow’s Tuesday Community Market is today
The Tuesday Community Market is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local music and vendors will be featured.
AARP Idaho offers virtual town hall
AARP Idaho will present a virtual telephone town hall from 11 A.M. to NOON today, focused on connecting veterans across the state with caregiving information.
Janelle Peterson, caregiver support coordinator at the Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center, will discuss what resources are available and answer questions about family caregiving for veterans in Idaho. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the call.
Participants may join the discussion by dialing (866) 767-0637 toll-free or by registering in advance by visiting vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-66770/. The call also will be streamed live on the AARP Idaho Facebook page facebook.com/AARPIdaho.
