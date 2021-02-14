A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Final staged reading of ‘Love Letters’ is today
The Lewiston Civic Theatre is presenting a staged reading of A.R. Gurney’s play “Love Letters” (PG-13). The final matinee performance is in person from 2-4 P.M. TODAY at Brocks/Bravas, at 504 Main St. in Lewiston’s Towne Square. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; face masks are requested when entering the venue. Tickets are $10 may be purchased online only at www.lctheatre.org. There will be no ticket sales at the door. Attendees who would like to stay for Valentine’s dinner tonight after the performance can call Brocks/Bravas and make a dinner reservation. Brava’s can be reached at (208) 669-3663 and Brock’s can be reached at (208) 790-2337.
LCSC’s Black History Experience continues Monday
Lewis-Clark State College students Max Galeano and Emmanuel Kyei, both of Lewiston, will lead a virtual discussion at 6:30 P.M. MONDAY on “8:46,” a 2020 performance by American comedian Dave Chappelle. The performance discusses violence against African Americans and was released on YouTube June 12 last summer. The performance features long stretches without humor and was critically acclaimed for both its comedy and social commentary.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.