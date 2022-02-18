A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Rumpelstiltskin’ set for Clearwater Valley Schools
The Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Rumpelstiltskin” with The Clearwater Valley Schools will be presented at 6 TONIGHT and 10 a.m. Saturday at Clearwater Valley Elementary School’s gym. Admission is one canned good or non-perishable item per person. All donations will go to the Upriver Youth Leadership Council’s Helping Hands Closet. The performances are part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s international touring project and are presented locally by the Upriver Youth Leadership Council. For additional information, call Bailey at (208) 743-0392 or email uylcbailey@gmail.com.
Evangelist to give talk tonight in Lewiston
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom with Cross Tied Ministries, will give a talk on “tapping out” at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Community Center.
