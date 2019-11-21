A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Discussion on German police on tap today at LCSC
An international discussion about police in Germany will take place from 10:30-11:45 A.M. TODAY in Meriwether Lewis Hall Room 220 on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. Andreas Dickel, the director of the criminal investigation bureau in Bochum, Germany, will talk (via Zoom) about German police, focusing on police training and police-civilian relationships. There is no cost to attend.
Live music open jam set tonight in downtown Lewiston
The Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam is set for 7-9 TONIGHT at Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
