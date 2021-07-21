A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Libraries’ summer reading celebrates at Colton Park
The Colton and Uniontown Libraries’ summer reading celebration is set for 10 A.M. TODAY with Sue Schultheis and her dog, Rosie, from Pet Partners. Schultheis, with the assistance of Rosie, will discuss and demonstrate what comfort animals do.
‘Vehicles & Veterans’ event set for Lewiston
“Vehicles & Veterans” car show and barbecue, sponsored by State Farm and OUI, is set for 4 P.M. TODAY at the corner of Idaho and 15th streets in downtown Lewiston. There will be classic cars and a barbecue. This event is open to anyone who is a veteran, knows a veteran, or wants to honor a veteran. All ages are welcome and there is no cost to attend.
