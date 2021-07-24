A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Gladish Community Yard Sale is today
The first Gladish Community Yard Sale opens at 7 A.M. TODAY and will take place at the 10,000-square-foot gym of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Additional details can be found at www.gladishcommunity.org/yard-sale.
Riggins’ Hot Summer Nights continues
Riggins’ Hot Summer Nights 2021 continues TODAY with a car show registration at 9 a.m. This is open to antiques, classic cars and trucks, and hot rods. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the car show will run through 3 p.m. Trophies, door prizes and music will be part of the events. At 7 p.m., there will be a tribute to the music of the band Journey with “Wheel in the Sky Northwest.” Wheel in the Sky features a five-piece band of all Northwest musicians who play Journey and Steve Perry music.
