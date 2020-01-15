A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Black and White’ exhibit on display in Clarkston
“Black and White,” an exhibit of works in black and white or monochromatic works by eight artists in a variety of media, is at Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The exhibit will run through Feb. 1.
Palouse Land Trust topic of discussion today in Moscow
Executive Director Lovina Englund will discuss Palouse Land Trust updates at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum from NOON to 1 P.M. TODAY in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. The Palouse Land Trust is a nonprofit organization that works with families and individuals across the Palouse and north central Idaho to conserve and protect the land.
