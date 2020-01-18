A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
MLK community breakfast is today in Moscow
The 2020 Martin Luther King Jr.-Human Rights Community Breakfast is set for 9 A.M. TODAY at the Moscow Middle School multipurpose room, 1410 E. D St., Moscow. The event will feature a full breakfast; presentation of the Rosa Parks Awards for Human Rights Achievement; announcement of winners in the Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest; and entertainment by Adrian Crookston. The keynote address, titled, “The Right to Vote: Access and Challenges,” will be given by Jeremy Woodson, manager of community engagement for ACLU Idaho. The cost is $10 for the regular price and $5 for students and youth. Tickets may be purchased at Bookpeople of Moscow, Paradise Ridge CDs and through the University of Idaho Office of Multicultural Affairs, all in Moscow.
Pullman’s winter market slated for today
The Pullman Winter Market is set for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
