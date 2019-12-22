A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Prints by Moscow artist on display in Juliaetta
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow are on display at Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: NOON-5 P.M. TODAY; 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Ice skate today in Lewiston
“Santa Skate” is set for 1-3 P.M. TODAY at the LC Ice Arena, 1521 Sixth Ave., North Lewiston.
