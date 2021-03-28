A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Spaghetti feed to benefit Community Action Food Bank
The Eagle Riders of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 631 will hold a fundraiser from 2-6 P.M. TODAY at 1304 Main St., Lewiston, to benefit Community Action Food Bank. There will be live music, a silent auction and a spaghetti feed with garlic bread for $7 per plate.
Free virtual quartet concert is today
The University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series will present a free virtual concert featuring the Grammy-nominated St. Lawrence String Quartet at 4 P.M. TODAY. The performance will be streamed live on Facebook and www.SLSQ.auditoriumseries.org.
