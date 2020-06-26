A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In begins tonight at Orchards Pool
The first night of Movies Under the Stars Drive-In will feature a showing of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG, 2019) at 9:03 TONIGHT at the lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Avenue. Parking begins at 6:30 P.M. and attendees must stay in their vehicles.
