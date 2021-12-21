A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
CCI/Speer handing out free hams, turkeys
Lewiston ammunition manufacturer CCI/Speer will give away 500 hams and 100 turkeys THIS AFTERNOON at the Southway Boat Launch on a first-come, first-served basis. Half of the meat will be distributed in a session that starts at 3 P.M. and the remainder will be given away in a session that starts at 5 P.M. The company is planning the giveaway as a thank-you to the community, according to a news release.
