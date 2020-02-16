A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bowl for the troops today in Pullman
Bowling For Our Troops Tournament (9 pin, no tap) is set for 11 A.M. TODAY at Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. The cost is $20 per person. Sign up is at the front counter of Zeppoz to reserve a spot. There will be a silent auction and bake sale.
‘Waves’ on screen at WSU tonight
“Waves” (R) is set for 4 AND 7 TONIGHT at the Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman as part of the WSU Student Entertainment Board’s celebration of Black History Month. There is no cost to attend and there will be free popcorn while supplies last. The 4 p.m. showing will be subtitled.
