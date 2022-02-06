A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clearwater Grange bazaar and yard sale is today
The Clearwater Grange will host a bazaar/yard sale from 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Grange Hall in Clearwater. The event is a fundraiser for the Grange to help maintain the historic building.
The Grange Hall is about 100 years old and is the center for many Clearwater community events. In the past few years the Grange has become a partner with the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road committee. The two groups have opened a museum located in the Grange Hall that is widely used by the people of north central Idaho and out-of-state visitors. The museum will be open during the bazaar.
