A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Drug take back day at LCSC
A prescription drug take back is set for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at Lewis-Clark State College’s library parking lot. Unused or expired prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, pet medication and vitamins/supplements will be accepted. Syringes, liquids, needles and inhalers are not accepted. No refunds will be given. There is no cost to participate. Those disposing of drugs are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Do not remove labels/information and cross out personal information. For more information, contact LC State Student Counseling Center at (208) 792-2211 or counseling@lcsc.edu.
‘Congressional Campaigns’ will be livestreamed today
The 2020 Election Event Series, put on by Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, will have its next speech from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Today’s topic is “Congressional Campaigns” by Costas Panagopolous (Northeastern University). A presentation will also take place Oct. 28.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.