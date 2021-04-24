A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston Community Garden sale is today
The Clarkston Community Garden will hold its annual plant sale TODAY at the Clarkston Albertsons parking lot in front of Joann’s. The sale will run from 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Town of Clearwater calls for cleanup help
Volunteers are invited to meet at the Grange Hall in the Idaho County town of Clearwater to help clean Main Street and Sally Ann Road of winter garbage. Attendees are to meet by 9 A.M. TODAY, and there will be coffee and goodies available starting at 8:30 A.M. It is advised to bring water, snacks and gloves. Bags will be provided.
Refresh the Valley starts at two locations
Refresh the Valley volunteers are invited to gather at 10 A.M. TODAY in two locations: Brackenbury Square between Main and D streets in Lewiston and Granite Lake Park in Clarkston for coffee and doughnuts, then disperse to various areas and projects throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, water bottles and garden tools. Garbage bags and some tools will be provided.
