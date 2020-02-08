A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Local wine tasting today in Lewiston
“Vines for Valentines,” a wine-tasting event is set for 2-6 P.M. TODAY at the Wooden Nickel, 931 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Vineyards from the valley will be featured. There will be two flights available with four tastes each. Bottles of wine will be available at special savings, and hors d’oeuvres will be provided with tasting purchase.
Winter gathering and fundraiser open house is tonight in Clarkston
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation’s 14th annual Winter Gathering & Fundraiser will be from 6-9 TONIGHT at the Mahogany Room, Quality Inn & Suites, 700 Port Way, Clarkston. The open house event will feature beverages and desserts, silent auction and live music by Strings and Reeds with Clem Binninger. The keynote speaker is author Pete Fromm.
