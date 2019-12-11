A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Vandal Brand Meats discussion set tonight in Moscow
A discussion at 5:30 TONIGHT at Moscow’s Hunga Dunga Brewing Co. will focus on the role and goals for Vandal Brand Meats. Michael Parrella, the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences dean, will lead the session. Admission is free, but the beer is not. Discussion will begin with a social at 5:30 p.m. followed by a one-hour presentation at 6 p.m.
Test your trivia skills tonight at Lewiston venue
Trivia is set for 7-9 TONIGHT at Brock’s, 504 Main St., Lewiston. Six people will be the maximum number of people allowed on a team. Prizes will be awarded.
