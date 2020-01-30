A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Fiber art reception set for Moscow’s Third Street Gallery
A reception for “Cozy,” a fiber art invitational exhibition featuring works by 18 artists from around the region, is set for 5-7 TONIGHT at Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. There will be a viewing of the art in the gallery, Things with String demonstrations and a no-host bar and refreshments. There is no cost to attend the reception. Exhibit hours are 8 A.M. TO 5 P.M. today and FRIDAY.
Drink local and support the Lewiston Civic Theatre tonight
Corks for a Cause is set for 6-9 TONIGHT at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. A percentage of the beer and wine sales will benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.