Lewiston’s VFW breakfast is today
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 will hold a Mother’s Day breakfast from 7-11 A.M. TODAY. The cost for adults is $7 and for children 12 and younger is $3. Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with ham, sourdough pancakes, applesauce, coffee and juice will be served. The VFW is at 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Anatone Cemetery annual clean up is today
The Anatone Community Hall Committee has scheduled its annual cleanup of the Anatone Cemetery for 9 A.M. TODAY and continuing until about noon. Volunteers are appreciated and asked to bring their own weed-trimmers, gloves, pruning shears, rakes, water, wheelbarrows or whatever they need. A light lunch will be provided at the Community Hall at noon.
Spring Open House in Palouse
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Open House TODAY. This one-day event will feature COVID-19-safe shopping opportunities, outdoor vendors, restaurant specials, sidewalk sales and a business scavenger hunt. Those who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered in a drawing to win one of three $100 gift cards, usable at participating Palouse businesses. The Needful Things thrift store will be having an exclusive Saturday sale — $5 per bag of stuff. There will be a garden art sidewalk sale in front of Open Eye. Attendees are asked to wear a mask, observe social distancing and follow public safety regulations.
Dessert at Clearwater-Elk City museum
Clearwater-Elk City Wagon Road Museum will offer coffee, tea and dessert from 1-4 P.M. TODAY at the museum. Donations will be accepted. The museum is located in the Clearwater Grange.
