Rededication of Idaho Territorial Capitol replica planned for today
A rededication ceremony of the Idaho Territorial Capitol Replica is set for 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Museum, 306 Third St., Lewiston. David Leroy, past Idaho Attorney General, former lieutenant governor and Abraham Lincoln scholar, will present “Wallace in the Whitehouse,” followed by free admission to the museum for the remainder of the day. Ice cream, lemonade and water will be provided by the Green Machine Ice Cream Truck.
Star Spangled Celebration at Lewiston set for today
The Star Spangled Celebration is set for 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. There will be live music from Chad Bramlet, family activities and games, food vendors and the chance to meet local veterans. There is no cost to attend.
