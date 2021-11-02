A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
It’s Election Day — get out and vote
Today is Election Day, with county and municipal races on the ballot in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
In Idaho, the polls are open for in-person voting from 8 A.M. TO 8 P.M. TODAY. Absentee ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s election office by 8 P.M. TODAY. Idaho also offers Election Day registration, which can be done by bring a document with a valid address to your precinct and photo identification when you go to your polling place. Students of a postsecondary education institution may use student photo identification and a fee statement with an address in the precinct from their school to register. More information can be found at idahovotes.gov.
In Washington, all voting is done by mail and ballots must be postmarked by TODAY or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 P.M. TODAY. More information can be found at sos.wa.gov/elections.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.