Wildlife Film Festival begins tonight at Moscow
The University of Idaho’s Fish and Wildlife Film Festival begins at 6:30 TONIGHT in Room 104 of the Janssen Engineering Building, 840 W. Seventh St., Moscow. Tickets are $5 for adults but there is no cost for students and children younger than 18.
Live music set for downtown Clarkston
Parejas Cellars will host live music by Tucker Weatherly from 7-9 TONIGHT at the winery, 903 Sixth St., in downtown Clarkston.
LCSC musical continues tonight through Saturday
Lewis-Clark State College’s spring musical,“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” continues at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Silverthorne Theatre on the LCSC campus. The musical will run through Saturday.
