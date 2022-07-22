Animal shelter’s ‘Bark-B-Que’ is today in Lewiston Orchards
The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter is planning a “Bark-B-Que For the Paws” from 3-6 P.M. TODAY at the site of its new shelter, located at the corner of Southport Avenue and Airpointe Place in the Lewiston Orchards. There will be music, yard games, hot dogs, burgers and the latest news about the campaign to build the new shelter. Those seeking more information may call (208) 746-1623 or email giving@lcshelter.org.
‘Newsies Jr.’ returns to stage
“Newsies Jr.,” a production of the Lewiston Civic Theatre’s Acting Out summer program, will start its second run of shows at 7 TONIGHT at the old Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, veterans, students and children, and can be purchased at the door, at lctheatre.org or by calling (208) 746-3401. There will also be shows at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
‘Despicable Me’ will be shown at Pioneer Park
“Despicable Me” (2010, PG) will be shown TONIGHT AT DUSK (9:07 P.M.) at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park during the next offering in the Movies Under the Stars series. The movie is free. Concessions will be available for purchase.
