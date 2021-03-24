A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Panel to discuss housing at League forum
A panel will discuss “Housing Insecurity in Context” during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY on Zoom. Panelists include: Nils Peterson, executive director at Moscow Affordable Housing Trust; and Crystal Callahan and Gina Whitney, both of the McClure Center, Boise, and co-authors of “Idaho at a Glance: Housing Insecurity.” Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
