A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Moscow’s Climate Action Plan’ presentation is today
“Moscow’s Climate Action Plan” is the topic of a League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum at NOON TODAY. The presentation will be on Zoom. Login information can be found on the LWV website at lwvmoscow.org.
Science writer to deliver Oppenheimer Ethics Symposium keynote speech
Carl Zimmer, award-winning science writer and columnist for the New York Times, will be the keynote speaker for University of Idaho’s annual media ethics symposium at 7 TONIGHT, in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center in Moscow. Zimmer’s presentation, “Writing the Pandemic: Journalism in the Age of COVID-19,” is free and will also be livestreamed at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live.
