Orofino Farmers Market is today
The Orofino Farmers Market is set for 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St. There will be local produce, food, baked goods, arts, crafts and live music.
Moscow’s Tuesday Community Market continues today
The Tuesday Community Market is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The market will be held every Tuesday through Oct. 5 and will feature local bands and vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer and food. More information is available by emailing agintern@latah.id.us.
