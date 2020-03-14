A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Fundraiser for Clearwater Quick Response Unit is today
A spaghetti feed is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the International Order of Oddfellows Hall, Clearwater. The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages and dessert. The cost is by donation. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Clearwater Quick Response Unit.
Pub stall set for Lewiston
Brock’s first Pub Stall is set for 6 TONIGHT at 504 Main St., suite 202, Lewiston. There will be music by Shania Rales and games, including beer pong.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.