Pullman Community Garden hosts plant sale
The Pullman Community Garden will host its 2022 Spring Fair, Open House & Plant Sale from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. TODAY at the corner of Professional Mall Boulevard and Derby Street in Pullman. The sale is a fundraiser to help to the community group pay their utility bills and buy new gardening supplies.
LCSC to be honored with Orchid Award
Lewis-Clark State College will receive an Orchid Award from the Historic Preservation Commission at 11 A.M. TODAY at the Territorial Capitol Building, 306 Third St., in Lewiston. The honor is in the category of Contribution to Historic Preservation for the masonry repair and window replacement work done at the Center for Arts and History at 415 Main St., in downtown Lewiston. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
Lewis and Clark are topic of library lecture
Chuck Raddon, of Orofino, will present “The Awkward Tourists: Lewis and Clark Visit the Snake and Clearwater Rivers” at 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., in Lewiston, and via Zoom at bit.ly/3PmIfsL, passcode: 382286.
