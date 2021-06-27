A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LGBTQ2+ Pride month event set for Monday in Lapwai
An LGBTQ2+ Pride month event is set for 9 A.M. TO 1 P.M. MONDAY at Lapwai Park, organized by Nimiipuu Health Community Health, Nez Perce Tribe Students for Success, Lapwai Wildcat Community Club, University of Idaho Nez Perce Reservation Extension, 4-H Safe Space, Nez Perce Tribe Probation and the Waq’iiswit Ta’c Wic’eese (Healthy Living) Program. The event, meant to promote awareness, understanding and support, is open to all ages. Vendors are welcome and are asked to bring their own tables, chairs and shade tents. There will be speakers, food, door prizes and music. Attendees are encouraged to wear Pride attire. Additional information is available by contacting Jessica Ford at jessicaf@nimiipuu.org or Loraine Harris at loraineh@nezperce.org.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.