Orofino farmers market is today
The Orofino Farmers Market is set for 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
This is final night for Lewiston food trucks
The last Lewiston Food Truck Night of 2019 is set for 5 -9 P.M. at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Parking and admission is free. There will be live music and a beer garden.
