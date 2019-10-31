A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Trick or treat at Idaho State Veterans Home
A community Trick or Treat is set for 5 TO 7 TONIGHT at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Trunk or treat at Moscow church
A “Trunk or Treat” is set for 5:30 TO 8 TONIGHT in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot, 405 S. Van Buren, Moscow. There will be decorated cars, a photo booth and a spooky fun bus. Adults can enjoy a free sample of locally roasted FOON Coffee and get a free raffle ticket. Nut- and dairy-free treats will be provided.
Tonight’s Lewiston show is out of this world
“War of the Worlds,” a re-creation of the 1938 radio play, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, continues at 7:30 TONIGHT at Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Tonight’s Halloween performance is “Pay what you may” and will feature a costume contest with prizes. The show will run through Sunday.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.