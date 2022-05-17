A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Open house planned at St. Joe’s to mark da Vinci Xi milestone
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is planning an open house from 4-7 P.M. TODAY to mark 100-plus surgeries done using the hospital’s da Vinci Xi system. The open house will take place in conference Room C at the hospital, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston. St. Joe’s acquired the technology last summer, which was a $530,000 upgrade to the da Vinci surgical system that had been used at the hospital since 2018. Those planning to attend the open house are asked to RSVP by emailing Melissa.Hinkelman@sjrmc.org or calling (208) 799-5300.
CHS holds spring concert, silent auction
Clarkston High School and the CHS Performing Arts Boosters will hold its spring concert and silent auction TONIGHT at the high school at 401 Chestnut St., in Clarkston. The auction starts at 6:15 P.M. and the concert starts at 7 P.M.
