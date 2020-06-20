A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Produce, crafts and food set for Clarkston Farmers Market
The Clarkston Farmers Market, held every Saturday through September, is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY. The market is at Beachview Park on Chestnut and Second streets. The market features local produce, handmade artisan crafts, and homemade food items, and accepts EBT with Washington state SNAP Market Match, Visa/Mastercard, and Washington state WIC and Senior Nutrition Farmers Market checks.
Yoga for the Paws tonight at Lewiston park
Yoga for the Paws/Yoga in the Park, led by Loretta Tye, is set for 7 TONIGHT at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. This fundraiser benefits the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter with $10 suggested donation per person. The session is open to all levels. People are asked to bring a mat, blocks, strap and bolster.
