‘American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel’ film, workshop today in Pullman
The 39th Roger Williams Symposium in conjunction with the Foley Institute hosted by the Common Ministry at Washington State University continues today. This year’s speaker is the Rev. Robin R. Meyers. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University. He will present a film and workshop on “American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel” from 2 — 4 P.M. TODAY at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. There is no cost to attend.
Harvest dinner on menu in Orofino today
The women of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church’s annual Harvest Dinner will be from 11:30 A.M. TO 1:30 P.M. TODAY at 446 Brown Ave., Orofino. The dinner will be held in the Little Flower Room at the church. Sausage, two types of sauerkraut, potatoes, salad, rolls and desserts will be served. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children younger than 6. Tickets can be bought at the door. In addition to the dinner, a bake sale and craft sale will be held.
