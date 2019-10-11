A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Flower show continues today and Saturday in Clarkston
The 35th annual Autumn Flower Show by the Garden Club for All Seasons and Hi Lo Chrysanthemum Society continues from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at Patt’s Garden Center, 1280 Port Drive, Clarkston. The theme is “Autumn, The Year’s Last Sweetest Smile.” The show will continue 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SATURDAY. There is no charge to enter or view the displays.
Fire crew to visit Lewiston library during family event today
A crew from the Lewiston Fire Department will visit the Lewiston City Library’s Family Story Time at 10:30 A.M. TODAY to talk about fire safety. They will also bring a firetruck for a tour. The library is at 411 D St., Lewiston.
