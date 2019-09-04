A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Town hall on proposed Asotin County jail set for tonight
Asotin County officials will conduct a town hall meeting about a proposed new jail and sales tax at 6:30 TONIGHT at the new fire hall in the Clarkston Heights, 2377 Appleside Blvd., in the former Life Center Church sanctuary. Architects from Florida who are working on the project will be on hand to answer questions from the public and present conceptual designs and a video of what the jail might look like.
Clarkston Moose Lodge’s karaoke and meat draw is tonight
The Clarkston Moose Lodge’s karaoke is set for 7-10 TONIGHT at the Loyal Order of Moose, 814 Sixth St., Clarkston. There will be a meat draw fundraiser from 6:30-9:30 P.M., with a grand prize at the end. Moose membership is not required to attend.
