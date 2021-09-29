A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Emergency operations plan presentation set for tonight on Zoom
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will offer “Disaster Preparedness Planning in Latah County” at NOON TODAY over Zoom. Latah County Disaster Services Director Mike Neelon will discuss how the county’s emergency operations plan is developed, maintained and implemented. Neelon coordinates responses to emergencies and disasters, including natural, manmade, technological or war related. His department provides emergency preparedness information and training for individuals, families, industry, local government officials and first responders. In the interest of public health, the league’s series of forums is being presented virtually. A link to the Zoom event can be found at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow or on the league’s Facebook event page.
Opening presentation for “The Land of Persepolis” exhibit is at CAH
In lieu of an opening reception, Mohammad Ghaedi, who holds a doctorate in political science from Washington State University, will present an opening lecture, “The Land of Persepolis,” from 5-6 TONIGHT on Zoom for the exhibition “The Land of Persepolis: Introducing Persian Culture to the West” at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston. Ghaedi has lectured at WSU and is a visiting scholar at the Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University focusing on United States and Iran conflict resolution. He will address the similarities of Iran and the United States in terms of geographic diversity and cultural values. Attendees are asked to register on the Eventbrite page at tinyurl.com/wjnca7js. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants through email in advance of the event.
