Makers Market is today in Lewiston
The Makers Market is set for 9 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at Spiral Rock Vineyard, 25844 Old Spiral Highway No. 5893, Lewiston. There will be more than 20 vendors celebrating Small Business Saturday.
Drag show tonight at Brocks in Lewiston
The Tabikat Productions Drag Show is set for 9:30 TONIGHT at Brocks Town Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston. The cost is $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
