Start the day off with a hot breakfast at the VFW in Lewiston today
A Hot August Breakfast is set for 7-11 A.M. TODAY at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with ham, pancakes, applesauce and beverages. The cost is $7 for the regular price and $3 for ages 12 and younger.
Spalding program focuses on Perseid meteor shower
Park rangers and David Eberle, guest volunteer NASA solar system ambassador, will give a space-themed presentation from 8-11 TONIGHT at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. Visitors will have a chance to see the Perseid meteor shower and look through a telescope. Those who attend are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
