Area lawmakers preview session today in Pullman
Washington state District 9 lawmakers Mark Schoesler, Mary Dye and Joe Schmick will appear during Washington State University Foley Institute’s Pizza and Politics Series at NOON TODAY. Schoesler, a senator, and Dye and Schmick, representatives, will appear at the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Pullman. The three lawmakers will provide their annual preview of the coming legislative session in Olympia.
Talk on fossil fuels on tap today in Moscow
“The Fossil Fuel Overview in the Inland NW” is the title of a talk by Mike Petersen set for NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Petersen is executive director of the Lands Council.
