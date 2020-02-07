A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Swim meet set for aquatic center in Clarkston
The Washington Class 2A District 5-6-7 boys’ swim meet will be held at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. There will be 140-200 athletes in the competition, which will run from 1-6 P.M. TODAY and 11:30 A.M. TO 5 P.M. SATURDAY. Spectators are welcome, but there will be a fee to attend; the WIAA charges $7 per day for adults and $5 a day for seniors and students with ASB cards, plus $5 for heat sheets.
Wine, Chocolate and Poetry set for Potlatch Public Library
Friends of the Potlatch Public Library’s fifth annual Wine, Chocolate and Poetry event is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Potlatch Public Library. The event will feature poetry readings by Susan and D’Wayne Hodgin, of Moscow. She is Moscow’s poet laureate and he is a retired University of Idaho lecturer of English.
