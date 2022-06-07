A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
UI Library hosts ‘Camas Prairie Railroad’ book launch
The University of Idaho Library will host, along with the Latah County Historical Society, the book launch celebration for “Camas Prairie Railroad” from 6-7 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, in Moscow. UI’s Robert Perret and Amy Thompson will discuss the construction of the last section of rail to directly connect the eastern United States with the Pacific Northwest. For more information is available by calling (208) 882-1004 or emailing lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.
