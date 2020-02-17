A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Everyone into the pool
The Asotin County Family Aquatic Center’s School’s Out Swim is set for 1:30-3:30 P.M. TODAY. There will be 50 percent off on all admission. The aquatic center is at 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Group offers chance to paint ceramics
Art Uncorked Downtown will be open from 11 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at 618 and 620 Main St., Lewiston, for ceramic painting. Prices run from $1.50 to $25 and there are many ceramic options to paint. Ceramics take about a week for firing once they have been painted.
